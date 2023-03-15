Former volunteer firefighter confused about Amherstburg's suspended vaccination policy

An Amherstburg resident and former volunteer firefighter is confused about changes to the Town's vaccination policy.

Matthew Haggarty was a former volunteer firefighter at Station 2 in Amherstburg.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town put a policy in place on September 16, 2021 which stated that employee's needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who did not receive the shot would be put on unpaid leave which could result in dismissal.

Haggarty says he refused to disclose his vaccination status with the Town and was placed on a six-week unpaid leave of absence before receiving notice through a letter that he was being terminated for gross misconduct.

During Monday's council meeting, council voted in favour to suspend their vaccination policy, but says new hires still need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Town says they were only suspending the policy opposed to reverting it back to the pre-pandemic state as a precaution in case the previsions need to be put back into place.

Haggarty says he is confused about the policy and wants to be able to get back to helping the community as a volunteer firefighter.

He says when he saw that Windsor Police was allowing those who had also been placed on a leave to return, he reached out the former mayor, Aldo DiCarlo, to ask if he could come back and was not given a clear answer.

"Amherstburg has Windsor Police as the police service. So I called the mayor at the time, asked him 'hey, can I come back? They are first responders, I'm a first responder'. Potentially, they could have an unvaccinated police officer responding to calls, so, how is that different from a volunteer firefighter?"

He says he didn't know he had been let go until he received a phone call from his Captain.

"He said 'Matt, is everything okay? We got an email saying that you're no longer an employee with the Town, did you quit?' I go 'what? What are you talking about? I didn't quit.' At this time, I was put on leave and I found out from my Captain and then one of my Chief's. And then I didn't hear anything so I reached out to the Town. A few days later I got the letter that I was fired for gross misconduct."

Haggarty adds that after seeing that the Town had suspended the policy he reached out to the Chief Administrative Officer, Valerie Critchley.

"She just kept repeating the same thing over and over, just saying that the Town's position is the same, for your particular situation nothing has changed," he says. "And I was confused, I was like 'well, what was the suspension for? So, why did you suspend the vaccine policy?'. So, I'm confused."

Linden Crain, councillor for the Town of Amherstburg, says the Town decided to suspend the policy opposed to reverting back to the pre-pandemic state as a precaution.

"If the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit believes that the municipality should be re-instating the vaccination policy we could then do so. Or, if at the Town of Amherstburg's discretion, if we had to put the policy back in place we are able to do so."

AM800 spoke with Amherstburg's Chief Administrative Officer, Valerie Critchley, who says there are essentially no changes to the policy and that it is just suspended as a precaution.

Critchley says that the Town isn't able to comment on individual cases.