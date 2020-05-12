Former Walker Power Building to Receive Heritage Designation

The former Walker Power Building in Windsor is one step closer to receiving a heritage designation.

The city's Development, Heritage and Standing Committee has voted in favour of a notice of intention to designate — meaning the matter can now be sent to council for final approval.

Built in 1910, the property at Riverside Drive East and Devonshire Road has been re-purposed for ground floor retail and restaurants while the rest will be used as office space.

A railroad turntable was discovered during the redevelopment of the Walker Power Building. April 24, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Teresinha Medeiros)

During the $10-million construction project, developers uncovered a railroad turn table dating back to 1887 and have since incorporated the find into the design.

The current owners bought the building in 2016 and began renovations the following year.