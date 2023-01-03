Former WECHU Board Chair disappointed by not being re-appointed

A change of seating for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board.

Gary McNamara, the former board Chair, has not been re-appointed to the board. McNamara served on the board for 24 years, many of those years as the Chair.

New members from the City of Windsor include Renaldo Agostino, Fabio Costante, Fred Francis and Angelo Marignani.

From the county, new members include Joe Bachetti, Hilda Macdonald, Michael Prue and Rob Shepley.

And the two Provincial members are Judy Lund and Robert Maich.

McNamara says going through the COVID-19 pandemic was exceptionally tough on the WECHU board.

"I'll be the first one to say I'm disappointed. In particular, the fact that experience does play a big role, especially in having guided the Health Unit through probably three of the toughest years that I could imagine, even in the 24 years that I was involved, through COVID."

He says he was disappointed to see other members were also not re-appointed.

"I wish the board well. We're not out of woods by any means, but there's a lot of new faces that are coming on the board. I'm also disappointed that Tracey Bailey wasn't re-appointed as Vice Chair, and losing Rino Bortolin to retirement, it's leaving a huge void on the board."

He says as the Mayor of Tecumseh, he will ensure the community continues to stay protected.

"I'm still the mayor of the community, and I still have concerns for my community. And as a representative at the county level, certainly I will be there in that capacity to help support the Health Unit in the best way that I can. Most importantly to make sure that my community is well protected when it comes to public health."

McNamara says the WECHU board is a challenging board to be a part of.

"It's a very demanding board as well, only because of the complexity in dealing with three different funders. The Health Protection and Promotion Act is a very stringent act that covers a multitude of areas in public health."

The Board of Health governs and oversees mandatory programs and guidelines that are set by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

The board is composed of four representatives from the city, four from the county as well as Pelee Island, and up to six provincial representatives.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi