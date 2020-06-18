Former Windsor MPP Excited to See Dad in Long-Term Care Home



WINDSOR — A former MPP is one of many people looking forward to seeing loved ones at long-term health-care facilities today.

On June 12 the province announced it's easing restrictions to allow a limited resumption of visits to residents. Many homes in Essex County have been off limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic for months.

Dave Cooke tells The Afternoon News he hasn't seen his father at Windsor's Huron Lodge in more nine weeks. The former MPP for Windsor says his dad is in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease and is used to having family with him throughout the day.

"It's been difficult. We're looking forward to being able to see my dad even though it will be fairly restrictive in terms of where we can see him and how much time we can spend with him and all that," says Cooke.

He says he's been quietly planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

"Part of me thought that this is going to continue until we get a vaccine, but you can't really say to people that you might spend the rest of your life never seeing your family," he added.

The former cabinet minister says the pandemic has shown weaknesses in long term care homes that have existed for years and need to be addressed.