iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Former Windsor Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault

am800-news-windsor-police-headquarters


WINDSOR — A former Windsor Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch launched an investigation in May 2020 after receiving a complaint where the alleged incident took place in February 2016 at a home in Windsor.

The suspect and victim were known to each other and the suspect was identified as a police officer who was off-duty at the time.

Mark Stock, 54, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was a former Windsor police constable dating from January 1987 to January 2017.  

He is schedule to appear in court September 18th.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE