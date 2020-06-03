Former Windsor Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault



WINDSOR — A former Windsor Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch launched an investigation in May 2020 after receiving a complaint where the alleged incident took place in February 2016 at a home in Windsor.

The suspect and victim were known to each other and the suspect was identified as a police officer who was off-duty at the time.

Mark Stock, 54, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was a former Windsor police constable dating from January 1987 to January 2017.

He is schedule to appear in court September 18th.