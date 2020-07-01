Formula One Protests

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday.

McLaren driver Lando Norris says it will be discussed following the drivers' briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association on Friday.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and F1's diversity issues.

Black Lives Matter has been supported by soccer players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games.

with files from Associated Press