Fortin Leaves Vaccine Rollout Post Pending Military Investigation

am800-news-dany-fortin-cp-image-january-2021

OTTAWA — The military officer in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Department of National Defence says in a release that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job pending the results of a military investigation.

Acting chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, will be reviewing next steps with Fortin, according to the statement.

The Department says it will have no further comment.
  
— The Canadian Press.
 

