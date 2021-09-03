Fortis Group Golf Tournament raises over $50,000 for WECAF

Fortis Group's annual golf tournament was an overwhelming success this year, generating over $55,000 for programs offered by the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation.

The event took place back on Thursday, August 12 at Ambassador Golf Club, with 152 participants taking to the links.

Supporters also included 45 construction and trade industry sponsors from Windsor-Essex and across Ontario.

The funds raised will go towards helping children, youth and families at the Children's Aid Society.

Cheryl Sprague, President of the WECAF Board of Directors, says the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation is extremely grateful to the Fortis Group for the support shown by the results of the golf tournament.

"Also by the many other ways that the Fortis Group has assisted the families supported by the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society. Caring and making a positive difference in the lives of others in our community is truly a dynamic strength of this company."

A cheque presentation was held Wednesday afternoon at the site on Riverside Drive East.