Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) looks for a shot during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

MONTREAL - Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club.

Suzuki, 23, becomes the youngest captain in team history.

He succeeds defenceman Shea Weber, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains.

Suzuki, who was Vegas' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

He led the Canadiens in scoring last year with 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points. Those totals were all career highs.

