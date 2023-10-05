Foul play not suspected in Chatham-Kent death investigation

Chatham-Kent police say no foul play is suspected after assisting the Corners Office with a death investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pegley Crescent and Lacroix Street in Chatham Wednesday morning for an unresponsive woman.

According to police, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in an update upon completion of a post-mortem examination, the matter remains a coroner’s investigation and foul play is not suspected.

Out of respect to the family, the identity of the victim will not be made public.