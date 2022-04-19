Founder of local animal rescue group pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

The founder of Royals Animal Rescue Service has pleaded guilty to animal neglect charges.

According to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS), Caitlind Levesque pleaded guilty on April 8 for failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention for a dog.

She also pled guilty to two charges of failing to comply with an Order, and failing to provide nine dogs with adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions and ventilation.

Protection officers with the humane society laid multiple provincial animal neglect charges against Levesque in June and July 2019.

The charges were laid under the former Ontario SPCA Act.

As part of the guilty plea, the humane society says Levesque is banned from owning any dogs except for one family pet for two years and animal welfare inspectors will be permitted to inspect the dog to ensure their care and welfare.

She is also required to pay restitution of $1,000.

The dogs that were removed during the investigation have been surrounded to the humane society and will be adopted by their long-term WECHS foster families.