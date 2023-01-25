Four 13-yr-old boys arrested in alleged attack on Toronto transit workers

Toronto police say they've charged four 13-year-old boys after two transit workers were allegedly swarmed and attacked on a city bus.

Police say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday regarding an alleged assault in the east end.

They say there was an altercation between a group of boys aboard a Toronto Transit Commission bus and two TTC employees who were on board were allegedly assaulted by the boys.

Investigators say the boys then fled the area.

Police say they arrested four teen suspects.

They say two 13-year-old boys have been charged with one count of assault and two other 13-year-old boys have been charged with two counts of assault.