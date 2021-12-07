Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex, 51 new cases

The local health unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with four additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a man and woman in their 70s — all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 17 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are community acquired, one is outbreak related, one is travel and 13 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 504 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,541 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,523 are the Delta variant.

There are 17 workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, four community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

34 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,300 cases since the pandemic began with 21,319 listed as resolved.

There have been 477 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 693,482 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.8 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.