Four arrested and two outstanding after downtown stabbing

Windsor Police have arrested four people, and are seeking two more, in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred near downtown.

According to police, on Monday, July 24, shortly after 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Once on scene, officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his body who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim refused to cooperate with police, but an investigation by members of the Major Crimes Unit determined that the stabbing was a result of an altercation between individuals who were known to each other.

Police say five suspects were quickly identified, and four have since been arrested.

42-year-old Erika Hildebrand is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon.

37-year-old Rachel Havens faces three charges, including aggravated assault.



42-year-old Franco Gazzaruso and 30-year-old Bruce Giasson also face three criminal charges each.

Police say 32-year-old Stephen Belcher is still at large, and wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

A sixth man has not been identified, who is also at large.

Police describe him as a black man with a full beard, at the time of the incident he was wearing a black baseball hat with a ‘B’ on it, a white sleeveless shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.