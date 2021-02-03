Four Charged After Leamington Drug Bust

Four people have been charged after a drug bust in Leamington.

Provincial police say the Essex County Community Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an address on Fox Street on Tuesday.

According to police, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers also located drug paraphernalia and cash.

Three individuals from Leamington between the ages of 32 and 39-years-old are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 35-year-old from Kingsville is also charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order.

