Four Charged after Leamington Drug Bust

A drug bust in Leamington has resulted in a number of charges.

Provincial police say members of the Community Street Crime Units along with the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit executed search warrants last Thursday at two Leamington addresses.

The warrants were executed on Wigle Street and Robinson Street.

According to police, five people were taken into custody without incident and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, heroin, illicit cannabis, a pellet gun and some currency were seized.

Police say three Leamington residents between the ages of 44 and 57-years-old have been charged.

A 34-year-old from Windsor has also been charged.

Charges include possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin, possess illicit cannabis and fail to comply release order.