Four charged after OPP seize over $4.4 million in cannabis and equipment

Four people are facing charges following a big seizure of cannabis and equipment in Leamington.

The Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, in partnership with Municipality of Leamington by-law, executed a warrant in the 100 block of Mersea Road 5 on March 24.

According to police, they located approximately 7600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, 500 pounds of processed cannabis, and various grow equipment, with a total value of $4,418,490.

(Photo Credit: OPP)



64-year-old Jian Chen and 58-year-old Yunguang Gao, both of Scarborough, along with 58-year-old Xiaoqin Kang of Aurora and 66-year-old Zhenzeng Weng of Markham have all been charged.

They're facing counts of Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest More Than Four Cannabis Plants, Contrary to the Cannabis Act of Canada.

They will appear in a Windsor court at a later date.