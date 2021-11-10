Four classes dismissed at the Catholic school board due to COVID-19

More cases of COVID-19 are being reported at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

According to the board, four new cases were identified Wednesday.

Two at St. Pius elementary in Tecumseh where two classes were dismissed.

One class was dismissed at St. Joseph's elementary in River Canard due to a single confirmed case.

A confirmed case at St. John Vianney elementary in Windsor resulted in one class being dismissed as well.

Affected students are not to attend school — the health unit will notify families when students can return to class.