Four Deaths, 64 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Four more people in Windsor-Essex have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the latest deaths are a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 70s — all from the community.

The health unit is also reporting 64 new cases of the virus Saturday bringing the region's total to 4,517 along with 90 deaths.

Of the new cases, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three were caused by community spread while 46 are still under investigation.

There are currently outbreaks at nine long-term care homes, nine workplaces and two schools in Windsor-Essex.

The region moves into the Grey-Lockdown level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework Monday morning — along with that, all students are moving to online learning.