Four drivers charged with impaired driving
More impaired driving charges laid in Essex County.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, four drivers were charged between December 9th and 11th in Kingsville, Leamington, Essex and Lakeshore.
Police say a 39-year-old, a 42-year-old, a 43-year-old and a 70-year-old were all charged with operation while impaired.
The four drivers are scheduled to appear in court a later date.
Their licence has been suspended for 90-days and their vehicles will also be impounded for seven-days.