Four drivers charged with stunt driving in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has charged four drivers in one day with stunt driving.

Police pulled over drivers Tuesday in the area of South Cameron Boulevard and Longfellow Avenue, the 2000-block of Huron Church Road, Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road, and on County Road 9.

According to a social media post from police, the drivers were going:

119 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone

121 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone

96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone

157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

Drivers also face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if pulled over by police for stunt driving.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison, if convicted.