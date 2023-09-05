Four LaSalle police officers injured while investigating a family dispute

Charges have been laid after four LaSalle police officers were injured while investigating a family dispute.

On Sept. 4 around 1 p.m., police received a call regarding a heated family dispute at a home in LaSalle.

Once on the scene, the officers were informed that a 19-year-old resident of the household had uttered threats to kill another individual, as well as their pet.

The officers were in the process of gathering additional details about the situation when the young man was informed that he was being detained and could not leave the premises.

Police say he reacted by physically assaulting the officers, resorting to punches and kicks.

In response to his aggressive actions, he was placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer and a struggle ensued to place him in handcuffs.

During this struggle, he bit, head-butted, and kicked officers as well as attempted to seize an officer’s firearm.

All four officers involved sustained minor injuries during this altercation that required medical examination, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The 19-year-old male is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to an animal, four counts of assaulting a peace officer, mischief/damage to Property not exceeding $5,000 and disarm a peace officer.