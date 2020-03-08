Four Local Festivals Listed Among the Top 100 in Ontario

Four festivals in Windsor-Essex have been listed as some of the best in the province by Festivals and Events Ontario.

The group has released its annual Top 100 list and it includes the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

The listing comes despite a last-minute venue change before last year's festival.

Flooding issues forced organizers to move the Strawberry Festival from Gil Maure Park to the Vollmer Centre, just two weeks before it was scheduled to be held.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy, says organizers and administration deserve the credit.

"It's nice to be recognized. It's our 30th year, so they've had good practice at it and next year it will be back at the Vollmer Centre," says Bondy. "We're doing some improvements to the parking lot. We're going to pave parking lot number three, so that will be ready and we should have more time to organize and it should be a better showing this year."

Bondy also believes it's a good thing the town decided to move the festival to the Vollmer Centre for the next three years.

"We had a meeting on Monday, where they told us the water is six inches higher this year, than it was last year," he says. "You know how bad it was, so from a safety point, we don't know when it's going to end, so three years at least we're going to be at the Vollmer."

Organizers reported that 17,000 to 20,000 people attended the 2019 event at the Vollmer Centre.

Bondy says it really is a family festival.

"I went with my kids and now I'm going with my grand kids, and it's a family event," he says. "It's great, the weather is nice, usually and it's just a fun time. There's a lot of different things for the kids to do."

Carrousel of Nations, the Tecumseh Corn Festival and Amherstburg's River Lights Festival also made the Top 100 list.