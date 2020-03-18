Four Members of the Brooklyn Nets Test Positive for COVID-19

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: ``Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine.

We're going to get through this.'' The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit's Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.