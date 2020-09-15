Four More Businesses Put on Notice

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has put four more businesses on notice.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit has issued non-compliance violations against the four establishments.

She says the businesses were not enforcing the health unit's masking order.

Marentette says she's not sure why these businesses are not following the order.

"I'm not really sure," says Marentette. People have their own reasons for compliance and non-compliance but our enforcement officers are very clear about what is required and we'll continue to follow up."

Marentette says the businesses have been provided education.

"If they're not in compliance with the masking order then will return and do further checks to see their education has been adhered to," says Marentette.

No charges have been laid against the businesses and their names have not been released.

Earlier this month, the health unit announced it issued non-compliance violations against four other commercial establishments for not following the face covering order.

Since the beginning of September, the health unit has followed up on 296 complaints.