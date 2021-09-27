Four more cases of COVID-19 identified at public school board

Four more cases of COVID-19 are being reported at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Student cases have been identified at Coronation, Harrow and Prince Edward elementary schools along with a single case at Massey high school.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students — those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

Since the new school year began roughly three weeks ago, the public board has seen 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The latest information can be found the board's website.