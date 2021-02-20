Four More COVID-19 Deaths, 27 New Cases Reported Saturday

Four more people in Windsor-Essex have passed away due to COVID-19.

The local health unit reporting the additional deaths and 27 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The latest to pass away are a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 90s from the community as well as a man in his 90s at a long-term care home.

Of Saturday's new cases, 13 are still under investigation, six were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, six are being blamed on community spread while two others are outbreak related.

The region has now seen 12,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 372 deaths.

Outbreaks are being reported at four long-term care homes and two workplaces as well as two community and two hospital outbreaks.

There are currently 41 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

A total of 23,407 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.