Four More COVID-19 Deaths; 53 New Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with four more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health, two deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, four are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 38 are still under investigation.

There are now 1,156 active cases in the community.

108 confirmed cases are in hospital with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,860 cases since the pandemic began with 10,409 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 28 workplace outbreaks and five hospital outbreaks.

There have been 295 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.