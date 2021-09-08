Four more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex; 46 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with four additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were two women in their 60s and two men in their 70s, all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community, and 34 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 543 active cases in the community, with 278 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,383 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,370 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

22 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,713 cases since the pandemic began with 17,727 listed as resolved.

There have been 443 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 584,352 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

73.5 per cent (12 and over) have received both doses of the vaccine.