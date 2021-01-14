Four More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 216 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with four additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the four deaths were from long term care/retirement homes.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 31 are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community and 169 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,802 active cases in the community.

111 confirmed cases are in hospital with 18 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 196 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 10,494 cases since the pandemic began with 7,451 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 21 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreak, two school outbreaks and one community outbreaks.

There have been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.