Four more positive cases of COVID-19 added at the public school board

Four more cases of COVID-19 being reported at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Single cases have been identified in students at Belle River and Giles Campus elementary along with Essex and Leamington district high schools.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has now seen 181 positive cases of COVID-19 since the new school year began.

There are currently seven schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — those include St. Gabriel, St. Joseph, Margaret D. Bennie, Gore Hill, D.M. Eagle and Queen Elizabeth elementary schools along with Leamington District Secondary School.