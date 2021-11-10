Four more positive cases of COVID-19 identified at the public school board

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified four new positive COVID-19 cases at local schools.

Three of the latest cases were discovered in students at Essex Public School where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.

The fourth case was found in a student at Princess Elizabeth elementary.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 137 positive cases since the new school year began.