Four More Sens Test Positive

The Ottawa Senators say four additional members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to six.

The team announced Wednesday that the people in question travelled with the team to California before the NHL suspended its season March 12 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Senators revealed last month that two players had also tested positive.

The statement issued Wednesday said those who tested positive have recovered.

The team did not specify if the additional cases were players, coaches or other members of Ottawa's staff. Senators radio colour commentator Gord Wilson announced Friday he had tested positive.

Two members of the Colorado Avalanche also tested positive for COVID-19.

NHL players have been advised by the league to self-quarantine since March 13. That directive was subsequently first pushed back to March 27 and then extended to April 15 on Tuesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press