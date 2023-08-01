Four people arrested after thefts from vehicles in LaSalle

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to thefts from vehicles in LaSalle.

The arrests come after a theft spree in the neighbourhood between Reaume Road and Superior Street and from Mayfair Avenue to Front Road.

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 1, LaSalle police received a report and description of four persons entering vehicles in the area of Grondin and Carnegie.

When officers arrived, they located several items and pieces of identification strewn about the neighbourhood and determined that the items had been stolen from nearby parked vehicles.

A short time later, the officers located four males and placed them under arrest.

Several articles of stolen property and identification belonging to different people were recovered.

Two 18-year-old males and two youths face a number of charges including theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, trespassing at night, breach of recognizance, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a release order.

One of the adult males also had a warrant for their arrest stemming from a previous criminal offence.

LaSalle Police have received seven similar reports from the area.

Anyone who discovered that their vehicle had been entered overnight Tuesday is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 to file a report.

Several items were recovered that include multiple pairs of sunglasses.