Four people arrested in connection to July fire after dead body found inside home

Essex OPP have charged three people from Leamington, and one from Windsor, in connection with a fire in early July.

According to police, shortly before midnight on Friday, July 8, officers and the Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of Erie Street South.

One person was found dead inside the residence, and their identity has not yet been confirmed.

On Wednesday, members of the OPP's Crime Unit arrested four individuals in relation to the investigation.

42-year-old Inderjeet Kaur, 30-year-old Amandeep Uppal, and a 17-year old have all been charged with Breach of Undertaking and Obstruct Police.

Police say the 17-year old cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Additionally, 65-year-old Darham Pal of Windsor, has been charged with Obstruct Police.

The three adults accused have been released with a court appearance in Windsor scheduled for September 7. The young person was also released, with a scheduled court appearance in September.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing to assist the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and members from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall's with the investigation.

The OPP are asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8 who may have witnessed anything, or have dashcam or security camera footage, to call them at 1-888-310-1122.