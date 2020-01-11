Four People Arrested in Theft and Fraud Incident in Windsor

Four people have been arrested after a theft lead to an alleged fraud.

On Thursday, January 9 police were called to a business on Ouellette Ave for a theft.

A man had allegedly taken a brief case containing credit cards.

Police located the suspect, but not the brief case or credit cards.

Police then learned the credit cards were being used at businesses within the city.

Officers were able to view video surveillance of the frauds and were able to identify suspects.

Those suspects, two men and one woman, were later found in the 1600-block of Ouellette, near Tecumseh Rd.

One man, 51-year-old Michael Pontich, of Windsor is charged with theft over $5,000.

Two men and another woman are facing fraud charges.