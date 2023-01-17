Four people charged after break and enter in Lakeshore

Four people have been charged after a break and enter in Lakeshore.

According to provincial police, officers were called to a business in the 800 block of County Road 8 on Monday (Jan 16) around 2:45am for a reported break and enter.

Police say when officers arrived, they located four people.

They were all taken into custody without incident.

Police have charged a 55-year-old, a 54-year-old, a 47-year-old and a 43-year-old.

All four are from Windsor.