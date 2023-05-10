Four people charged after drug bust in Wallaceburg

Police in Chatham-Kent have seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and cocaine after executing a search warrant at a home in Wallaceburg Tuesday night.

According to police, members of the Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team also seized a digital scale, debt list, cell phones, Canadian currency and black BB handgun.

Police say three men and one woman, all from Wallaceburg and ranging in age between 30-years-old and 44-years-old were arrested and charged.

Charges include possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Three of the four were released and will appear in court in June.

Police say the woman was held in custody pending a bail hearing.