Four people charged and three firearms seized as part of a $60,000 drug bust

Four people have been arrested and three firearms have been seized as part of a $60,000 drug bust by Windsor police.

On March 1, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) Unit executed search warrants on three homes and three vehicles in Windsor.

As a result of the search, police seized 1,012 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 32.6 grams of fentanyl, 26.6 grams of cocaine and 9 grams of crack cocaine.

Officers also seized three loaded firearms, over 300 rounds of ammunition, $25,000 in cash, six digital scales, and designer clothing and shoes worth an estimated $27,000.

Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, speaks to the media regarding a $60,000 drug bust. Four people were arrested and three firearms seized as part of the investigation. March 3, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, says the arrests followed a two-month investigation launched in January, 2023 into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

"There's always been a strong connection between Toronto and Windsor, and essentially the entire corridor in between," he says. "We have seen definitely, as you could see by our news releases, we are seizing more and more drugs with every warrant."

A 31-year-old Windsor man is charged with 20 weapons and drug trafficking-related offences, a 29-year-old Windsor woman is charged with 13 weapons and drug trafficking-related offences, a 27-year-old Windsor man is charged with 10 weapons and drug trafficking-related charges, while a fourth suspect, a 27-year-old woman, will be charged with five firearms-related offences.

Police say one of the suspects was out on bail for previous drug and firearm charges at the time of this arrest.

DeLuca calls it a substantial seizure along with the three firearms taken off the streets of the city of Windsor.

"We want citizens to know, we're out there every single day, the men and women of the DIGS Unit are doing great work like this all of the time. We just want you to know we're out there doing what we can do to protect the community," he adds.

Police would not provide any information on how the drug network is linked to Toronto as it remains an active investigation.

"I want to commend the members of our drug squad for their tremendous work in this investigation. This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the consequences of illegal guns and illicit drug trafficking," says Jason Bellaire, Chief of Police.