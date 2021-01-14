Four People Charged for Riding in Vehicle Together

A traffic stop in Chatham-Kent has led to charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say four people each received $880 tickets for gathering with individuals outside of their households.

According to police, their vehicle was stopped in Chatham after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle on Grey Street and pulled it over in the area of Raleigh Street and Richmond Street.

The four individuals were identified during the investigation but the officer determined the front passenger had falsely identified himself.

The passenger was identified by police as a 20-year-old London man.

He was arrested and charged with obstruct police.

Police say the passenger along with three others were charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act.