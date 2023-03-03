Four people charged in a Chatham drug bust

Four people have been arrested as part of a $23,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

On Wednesday March 1st, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Taylor Avenue as part of an investigation.

Cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and sent for analysis.

Police also confiscated digital scales, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian cash.

Two people from Chatham, a 26 and 32-year old were arrested along with two men from Toronto on charges of possessing a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The pair from Toronto were ordered not to return to Chatham-Kent.

All four will appear in court on March 30, 2023.