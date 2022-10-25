Four people facing charges in Leamington after robbery investigation

Four people from Leamington are facing charges after a robbery investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police that began in September.

According to police, on Monday, September 26, at 4:18 a.m. officers responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call about a robbery at a business near the intersection of Seacliff Drive West and Erie Street South.

Police say a second robbery was reported on September 28, at approximately 3:23 a.m. at a business in the 1500 block of County Road 20 in the Town of Kingsville.

Investigators believe the two robberies were related.

As a result of the investigation led by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, with help from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

- 37-year-old Bernhard Thiessen Dyck is facing 10 total charges

- 35-year-old Georgian Maria Melo faces a single charges of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada

- 37-year-old Shawn Andrew Borges faces two counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada

- 40-year-old Krystal Jean Marentette also faces two counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada

Police say the accused are scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a future date.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate, and ask that anyone with information in relation to these incidents call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.