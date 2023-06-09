Four poutine trucks ready for Windsor's Poutine Feast

Windsor's riverfront will be filled with cheese curds, gravy and french fries this weekend.

The 2023 edition of Poutine Feast is taking over the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The four day event kicked off on Thursday and features four poutine trucks, other food vendors, live entertainment and a kids area.

Marketing and advertising coordinator Jamie Lynch says a lot of 'classic' poutines are sold.

"We've got all of our vendors there this year," Lynch continued. "So lots of poutine trucks and then we got some corn dogs, some mini donuts, candy trucks, some ice cream and then we're hoping to have some performers play some music throughout the weekend as well."

She says the event is a wonderful opportunity to try a poutine.

"We all love poutine so much just because you can do so much with it so there's really one for everyone. We also sell a lot of classic poutines too, we got a lot of purest poutine lovers as well," she said.

Lynch says there's been a great response on social media for the event.

"We love coming to Windsor. It's always one of our favourite events. The city really loves us and people come out, just the area the waterfront is really good. We've always had good weather there too which is nice."

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, it's open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.