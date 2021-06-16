Four Reopening Ontario Act Charges Laid in Windsor-Essex 

Four COVID-19 related charges under the province's Reopening Ontario Act have been laid in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says inspectors and enforcement officers visited 21 bars, restaurants and retailers last Friday and Saturday.

"A total of four charges were issued for indoor dining and face covering non-compliance," says Marentette. "The most common infractions were related to physical distancing, patio occupancy, signage, screening, face coverings, loud music on patios and people consuming food and beverages indoors."

Despite the four offences, Marentette says she and her team are pleased with the opening weekend.

"They said there was a lot of education going on," she adds. "People asking the right questions, trying to understand what's acceptable now. So I think overall, it looked pretty good and they continue to be out there and they deal with the ongoing complaints as well."

Ontario entered step one of the province's reopening plan last Friday.

Under the plan, patios were allowed to reopen with some conditions including four people to a table.

Some non-essential retailers also reopened with restrictions and essential retailers were once again permitted to sell non-essential items.