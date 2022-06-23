iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Four-storey, 116-unit apartment building closer to reality in McGregor

AM800-News-McGregor-Apartment-June 22-2022

A large rental housing project in McGregor is a step closer to reality.

Essex Council has approved a Site Plan Control Agreement with McGregor Development Corporation for the creation of a 116-unit apartment building.

The proposed four-storey project would include one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental units, along with 153 parking spaces, including six accessible parking spaces, two loading spaces and six bicycle spaces.

It would be located at 0 Parnell Street, near Walker Road, just behind the McGregor Community Centre in Ward 2.

Ward 2 Councillor Kimberly Verbeek says this is exciting for McGregor because housing is needed.

"It's a realy tight knit community, it's a lot of rural community with farms and farmers, and an aging community," she says. "This is finally giving an option to sell your great big home and move into a smaller space."

Verbeek says this is about providing a mix in available housing.

"If you get to know the people in McGregor in the Ward 2 area, they are generations," she says. "They don't want to leave but because of the lack of housing or rental units available, many of them have to leave the area."

A building permit still needs to be approved and issued for the project, which is just Phase 1 of the overall development.

The developer also plans to seek approval in the future for the construction of 26 townhouse units as part of Phase 2.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE