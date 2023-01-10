Four suspects facing murder charges after fatal stabbing in Windsor

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Windsor in what police believe was a 'targeted attack.'

Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to a residence in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 39-year-old male victim with severe life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 47-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crime.

A short time later, officers located and arrested a 51-year-old male suspect in the 600-block of Windsor Avenue and a 30-year-old female suspect in the 400-block of Church Street.

The fourth suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400-block of Church Street.

All four individuals will be arraigned on first-degree murder charges later today.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.