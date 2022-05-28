Four-vehicle collision leaves two dead in Chatham
Two people are dead following a four-vehicle collision in Chatham on Friday, May 27.
Police arrived to the scene of Queen's Line at Dillon Road at around 7 p.m.
Investigation's reveal that a 27-year-old man was driving eastbound on Queen's Line when he crashed into a pick-up truck driving westbound.
The man's vehicle then struck a Buick with five occupants, two of which were pronounced dead on the scene.
A fourth vehicle behind the pickup truck veered off the roadway to avoid the collision.
Others involved in the collision were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.