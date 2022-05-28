Four-vehicle collision leaves two dead in Chatham

Two people are dead following a four-vehicle collision in Chatham on Friday, May 27.

Police arrived to the scene of Queen's Line at Dillon Road at around 7 p.m.

Investigation's reveal that a 27-year-old man was driving eastbound on Queen's Line when he crashed into a pick-up truck driving westbound.

The man's vehicle then struck a Buick with five occupants, two of which were pronounced dead on the scene.

A fourth vehicle behind the pickup truck veered off the roadway to avoid the collision.

Others involved in the collision were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

