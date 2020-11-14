iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Four-Way Tie at Masters

AM800-Sports-golf-Canadian-Open-Oakville-Dustin-Johnson

There's a four-way tie atop the leaderboard in the second round of the Masters.

Dustin Johnson shot a 2-under 70 for a share of the lead with Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith at 9-under.

Defending champion Tiger Woods was even on the day and 4-under for the tournament when darkness stopped play after 10 holes.

Corey Conners is the top Canadian — he sits at 3-under with two holes to go in Round 2.

Players will finish up the second round early Saturday morning before teeing off for Round 3.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE