Four-Way Tie at Masters

There's a four-way tie atop the leaderboard in the second round of the Masters.

Dustin Johnson shot a 2-under 70 for a share of the lead with Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith at 9-under.

Defending champion Tiger Woods was even on the day and 4-under for the tournament when darkness stopped play after 10 holes.

Corey Conners is the top Canadian — he sits at 3-under with two holes to go in Round 2.

Players will finish up the second round early Saturday morning before teeing off for Round 3.