Four Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Windsor Walmarts

Walmart has four employees who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor, Ont.

In an email to CTV Windsor Thursday, Walmart's Director of Corporate Affairs Adam Grachnick confirmed three associates from the Tecumseh Road East location tested positive and one worker tested positive at the Dougall Avenue location in south Windsor, Ont.

Grachnick says both stores have increased, "regular enhanced cleaning in the stores and other social distancing measures" and are "in contact with public health about all cases."

Those measures include:

Increased cleaning throughout the stores.

Wellness checks that include a temperate check for all associates at the start of each shift.

Limiting the number of customers shopping in the stores at one time.

Cleaning shopping carts.

Encouraging regular handwashing and offering associates gloves, masks, and to regularly clean their work areas including checkouts.

Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.

Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.

He says the four staff members are in self-isolation and are doing well.

Grachnick says workers who were in contact with those staff members are also self-isolating out of "an abundance of caution."

