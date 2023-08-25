Four WPS members recognized for commitment to diversity

Recognition for some members of the Windsor Police Service.

On Thursday, the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario held an event honouring four members of the Community Services team for their active role in making Windsor a welcoming community for newcomers to Canada.

Constables Ali Al-Roubaiai, James Legaspi, Surjeet Gill, and Jamie Adjety-Nelson were all acknowledged for outstanding services and support at the YMCA's Learning Centre on Victoria Avenue.

Sergeant Andy Drouillard, who oversees the Community Services branch, says it was a real honour to have community partners recognize the work his members undertake.

He gave full credit to his members for being proactive, realizing there was a need for this and working with community partners.

"I went out to many of the events that they were at, whether it be a small venue in a hotel room to a small group of people or a larger venue, they answered the call," Drouillard continued. "And they delivered effective presentations on a number of educational topics such as Canadian law and fraud scams."

Drouillard says they help provide information to make newcomers to Windsor more resilient as they adapt to their new home.

He says for police it's so important to build a sense of trust with community partners and newcomers because it benefits everyone.

"These guys were amazing, these officers, in building that relationship and building that trust. Looking at the slideshow they created, even I'm amazed at all the events we've gone through throughout this year. It started back during COVID, where we didn't want to lose that relationship, and as soon as we came out of COVID we just hit the ground running."

Drouillard gave a ton of credit to their community partners, including the YMCA, for the work that they do and says police are just happy to be a part of it.

He says police don't get into this line of work for the accolades or the thanks, but they're appreciative when they get acknowledged like this.

"We understand that we're doing the right work for the community. That's the biggest thing that comes out of this, is that thank you, everything you're doing is what we want from a community. We want you to do these educational opportunities and these engagement opportunities with a wealth of different people across the community," he said.

The goal of the Windsor Police Community Service branch is to raise community awareness of policing issues to gain greater community support and involvement, while working towards a more welcoming community for everyone.